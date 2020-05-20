California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 20 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

May 13, 2020: Notice updates limited office hours for clerks

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

May 19, 2020: Procedures for remote access

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

May 14, 2020: Emergency order sets custody arraignment schedule

May 14, 2020: Protocol for physical distancing for South Lake Tahoe branch

May 14, 2020: Physical distancing procedures for Fair Lane Branch

May 14, 2020: Physical distancing protocol for Placerville Building C branch

May 14, 2020: Directive for physical distancing at Main Street branch

May 14, 2020: Cameron Park branch physical distancing protocols

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

May 15, 2020: Order regarding criminal case proceedings during the Covid-19 emergency

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Emergency rule regarding unlawful detainer actions

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Press release regarding reopening of courthouse building, with court facilities to remain closed to the public

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

May 13, 2020: Updates to emergency orders regarding court’s response to Covid-19