California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 20 Edition
Merced County
May 13, 2020: Notice updates limited office hours for clerks
Marin County
May 19, 2020: Procedures for remote access
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
May 14, 2020: Emergency order sets custody arraignment schedule
May 14, 2020: Protocol for physical distancing for South Lake Tahoe branch
May 14, 2020: Physical distancing procedures for Fair Lane Branch
May 14, 2020: Physical distancing protocol for Placerville Building C branch
May 14, 2020: Directive for physical distancing at Main Street branch
May 14, 2020: Cameron Park branch physical distancing protocols
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
May 15, 2020: Order regarding criminal case proceedings during the Covid-19 emergency
Shasta County
May 15, 2020: Emergency rule regarding unlawful detainer actions
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
May 15, 2020: Press release regarding reopening of courthouse building, with court facilities to remain closed to the public
Nevada County
May 13, 2020: Updates to emergency orders regarding court’s response to Covid-19