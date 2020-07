California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19 July 13, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

July 10, 2020: Public announcement and order regarding trial delays

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

July 8, 2020: Jury service dismissed through July 31

USDC Southern District of California

July 9, 2020: Order regarding video and telephonic conferencing in criminal proceedings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

July 7, 2020: Order prohibiting sports and exercise on court property

July 8, 2020: Information regarding the appellate division

July 9, 2020: Notice regarding Self-Help Services workshops and clinics

July 9, 2020: Notice of virtual workshop

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

July 7, 2020: Order regarding temporary closures of Moreno Valley, Temecula and Hemet Courts, the Riverside Self-Help Center and the Riverside Records Center, July 17 through July 24

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

July 8, 2020: Public notice that Live Chat is available for self-represented litigants

July 9, 2020: Public notice that Santa Clara Superior Court and Silicon Valley Urban Debate League program will be in virtual format, July 14

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

July 8, 2020: Public notice regarding staff furloughs

July 10, 2020: Public notice regarding unlawful detainer, family and probate emergency rules and updates to civil, family, probate and criminal FAQs

July 10, 2020: Emergency rules updates

July 10, 2020: Family rules updates

July 10, 2020: Probate rules updates

July 10, 2020: Public notice regarding juvenile cases

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

July 6, 2020: Public notice regarding juvenile hearings

July 7, 2020: Order regarding restrictions on public access to juvenile proceedings

July 8, 2020: Public notice regarding public access to criminal jury trials and other non-streamed criminal proceedings

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

July 7, 2020: Order regarding emergency relief

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

July 8, 2020: Order regarding emergency relief

July 9, 2020: Order regarding continuances of civil trials

July 13, 2020: Presiding Judge Dulcich announces additional measures to protect public

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

July 7, 2020: Emergency order regarding Santa Barbara County

July 8, 2020: Emergency order regarding Nevada County

July 10, 2020: California counties keeping Covid-19 emergency bail schedules