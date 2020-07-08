California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid July 8, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

July 5, 2020: Public notice and order regarding face masks

July 6, 2020: Public notice and order regarding face masks and social distancing

July 7, 2020: Public notice regarding 60-day grace period extension for traffic and non-traffic infractions

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

July 8, 2020: Order regarding 60-day accelerated release of county jail inmates

USDC Southern District of California

July 6, 2020: Order extending interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

July 1, 2020: Order regarding access to court proceedings by the general public

July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding work release sentences

July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments

July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences

July 2, 2020: Order regarding book and release orders

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

July 6, 2020: Order extending interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Emergency rule regarding unlawful detainer actions