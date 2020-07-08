California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid July 8, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County Superior Court
July 5, 2020: Public notice and order regarding face masks
July 6, 2020: Public notice and order regarding face masks and social distancing
July 7, 2020: Public notice regarding 60-day grace period extension for traffic and non-traffic infractions
San Diego
San Diego County Superior Court
July 8, 2020: Order regarding 60-day accelerated release of county jail inmates
USDC Southern District of California
July 6, 2020: Order extending interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
July 1, 2020: Order regarding access to court proceedings by the general public
July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding work release sentences
July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments
July 2, 2020: Amended order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences
July 2, 2020: Order regarding book and release orders
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
July 6, 2020: Order extending interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings
Shasta County
May 15, 2020: Emergency rule regarding unlawful detainer actions