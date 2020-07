California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, July 6, 2020 Edition

San Diego 

San Diego County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Order regarding criminal and juvenile cases and public service program

July 1, 2020: Order extending time for criminal trials

July 2, 2020: Information regarding Covid-19 and court operations

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 30, 2020: Covid-19 Information Page updated

July 1, 2020: Public notice regarding self-help workshops/clinics

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

July 1, 2020: Emergency rule regarding minor offence violations

July 2, 2020: Order regarding exclusion of persons with Covid-19 symptoms

July 6, 2020: Covid-19 information and court operations updated

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 30, 2020: State budget effect on Santa Clara Superior Court

July 1, 2020: Order regarding emergency relief

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Implementation order regarding timeframes in civil and criminal matters

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

July 2, 2020: Notice regarding family law trials, dated June 2, amended July 2

USDC Eastern District

June 29, 2020: Judicial crisis exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic

June 29, 2020: Order regarding teleconferencing in criminal proceedings

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Emergency local rules changes for civil cases

July 1, 2020: Local rules of court

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Public notice regarding family law DCSS cases

July 1, 2020: Reopening of archives division

July 1, 2020: Order regarding traffic division

July 1, 2020: List of revised rules

July 1, 2020: Local rules of court

July 2, 2020: Jury service changes

USDC Eastern District

June 29, 2020: Order regarding teleconferencing in criminal proceedings

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

June 29, 2020: Emergency order regarding Alameda County Superior Court

June 30, 2020: Emergency order regarding San Diego County Superior Court

July 1, 2020: Emergency order regarding Santa Clara County Superior Court

July 1, 2020: Emergency order regarding Contra Costa County Superior Court

July 2, 2020: Emergency order regarding San Luis Obispo County Superior Court