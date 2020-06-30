California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 30, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
June 23, 2020: Collection Unit FAQs
June 26, 2020: Public notice regarding small claims trials
June 26, 2020: Emergency order regarding small claims trials
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
June 22, 2020: Face coverings required
Tulare County
June 24, 2020: Public video announcement regarding jury service
June 29, 2020: South County Justice Center is closed June 29 for cleaning after an employee tested positive for Covid-19
June 29, 2020: South County Justice Center re-opening on June 30
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
June 29, 2020: Updated FAQs
June 29, 2020: Emergency local rules
Placer County
June 24, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
June 26, 2020: Jury service FAQs
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
June 23, 2020: Jury service update