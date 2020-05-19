California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 19 edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: Amended administrative order for custody/visitation guidelines

May 16, 2020: Amended order regarding juvenile dependency and other proceedings heard in courtroom J1

May 14, 2020: Updated order for stipulations, proposed orders, and requests for dismissals

May 13, 2020: Procedures for stipulations and orders for family law

May 13, 2020: Procedures for stipulations and order for probate

May 12, 2020: Limited operations continued through June 9

May 12, 2020: Amended order for juvenile dependency proceedings

May 12, 2020: Order pertaining authorized documents submitted to juvenile clerk’s window, which otherwise remains closed

May 12, 2020: Administrative order regarding implementation of Covid-19 emergency relief

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: Presiding judge’s order implementing chief justice’s authorization to apply certain relief measures in response to Covid-19 emergency

May 18, 2020: Order regarding unlawful detainer judgments and proceedings

May 13, 2020: Order outlines procedures for family law matters through June 15

May 12, 2020: Calendar memo order for court response to Covid-19 emergency

May 12, 2020: Statewide emergency order by Judicial Council and chief justice

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: Public notice regarding updated changes, including social distancing requirements, face covering requirement, clerk’s office closure through May 29, phone services reinstatement on May 18, drop box availability M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

May 12, 2020: Administrative order of the presiding judge regarding Covid-19

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Updated emergency operations order

May 15, 2020: Amended order for civil matters during Covid-19 emergency

May 15, 2020: Order suspends in-person visits with foster children until June 1

May 15, 2020: Order regarding probate matters

May 15, 2020: Amended order for small claims matters

May 15, 2020: Order amended pertaining to unlawful detainer actions

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: FAQs for family law

May 15, 2020: Updated emergency local rules

May 15, 2020: Updated emergency local rules for remote appearances

May 15, 2020: Court intends to restart jury trials June 1

May 15, 2020: Infographic of the court’s Covid-19 response

May 15, 2020: Infographic regarding criminal matters

May 15, 2020: Infographic pertaining to civil matters

May 15, 2020: Infographic for family law

May 13, 2020: FAQs for family law

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

May 14, 2020: Modified operations notice for family law