California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 19 edition
Ventura County
May 18, 2020: Amended administrative order for custody/visitation guidelines
May 16, 2020: Amended order regarding juvenile dependency and other proceedings heard in courtroom J1
May 14, 2020: Updated order for stipulations, proposed orders, and requests for dismissals
May 13, 2020: Procedures for stipulations and orders for family law
May 13, 2020: Procedures for stipulations and order for probate
May 12, 2020: Limited operations continued through June 9
May 12, 2020: Amended order for juvenile dependency proceedings
May 12, 2020: Order pertaining authorized documents submitted to juvenile clerk’s window, which otherwise remains closed
May 12, 2020: Administrative order regarding implementation of Covid-19 emergency relief
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
May 18, 2020: Presiding judge’s order implementing chief justice’s authorization to apply certain relief measures in response to Covid-19 emergency
May 18, 2020: Order regarding unlawful detainer judgments and proceedings
May 13, 2020: Order outlines procedures for family law matters through June 15
May 12, 2020: Calendar memo order for court response to Covid-19 emergency
May 12, 2020: Statewide emergency order by Judicial Council and chief justice
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
May 18, 2020: Public notice regarding updated changes, including social distancing requirements, face covering requirement, clerk’s office closure through May 29, phone services reinstatement on May 18, drop box availability M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more
Tulare County
May 12, 2020: Administrative order of the presiding judge regarding Covid-19
Solano County
May 15, 2020: Updated emergency operations order
May 15, 2020: Amended order for civil matters during Covid-19 emergency
May 15, 2020: Order suspends in-person visits with foster children until June 1
May 15, 2020: Order regarding probate matters
May 15, 2020: Amended order for small claims matters
May 15, 2020: Order amended pertaining to unlawful detainer actions
Placer County
May 18, 2020: FAQs for family law
May 15, 2020: Updated emergency local rules
May 15, 2020: Updated emergency local rules for remote appearances
May 15, 2020: Court intends to restart jury trials June 1
May 15, 2020: Infographic of the court’s Covid-19 response
May 15, 2020: Infographic regarding criminal matters
May 15, 2020: Infographic pertaining to civil matters
May 15, 2020: Infographic for family law
May 13, 2020: FAQs for family law
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
May 14, 2020: Modified operations notice for family law