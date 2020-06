California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 29, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles

USDC Central District, Western Division

June 26, 2020: Emergency use of video and telephonic conferencing in criminal matters

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

June 24, 2020: Jury service dismissed through July 10, 2020

June 26, 2020: Emergency modification to bail schedule

USDC Southern District of California

June 26, 2020: Emergency use of video and telephonic conferencing in criminal matters

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 26, 2020: Civil limited, unlimited and complex information and appearance process

June 26, 2020: Civil small claims information and appearance process

June 26, 2020: Appellate division information and appearance process

June 26, 2020: Criminal appellate division information and appearance process

USDC Central District, Southern Division

June 26, 2020: Emergency use of video and telephonic conferencing in criminal matters

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

June 24, 2020: Emergency relief

June 24, 2020: Temporary closure of Corona, Moreno Valley and Temecula courts, Riverside Self-Help Center and Riverside Records Center, June 29 through July 10

June 24, 2020: Judgment debtor examinations

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

June 26, 2020: Emergency use of video and telephonic conferencing in criminal matters

Santa Bernardino County

Santa Bernardino County Superior Court

June 26, 2020: New bail schedule, effective, June 29

June 26, 2020: Civil Grand Jury term extended

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 22, 2020: Family law remote telephonic appearances

June 23, 2020: Family law rules modifications

June 23, 2020: Order regarding bail schedule

June 24, 2020: Public notice regarding bail schedule

Sacramento County

USDC Eastern District

June 29, 2020: Information regarding judicial emergency exacerbated by Covid-19 crisis

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Emergency local civil rules

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

June 29, 2020: Family law scheduling

USDC Eastern District

June 29, 2020: Information regarding judicial emergency exacerbated by Covid-19 crisis

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

USDC Northern District

June 24, 2020: Press and public access to court hearings held by videoconference

June 24, 2020: General order regarding Covid-19 emergency

Judicial Council of California

June 23, 2020: Emergency order, Riverside County

June 24, 2020: Emergency order, Sacramento County

June 26, 2020: Emergency order, Sierra County

June 26, 2020: Jury service for trials that were delayed due to Covid-19