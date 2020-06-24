California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 24, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

June 20, 2020: Local Emergency Rule adopted regarding bail

June 20, 2020: Administrative Order implements emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Effective June 18, face coverings are required

June 18, 2020: Order rescinds limitations to clerk’s office and counter services, which are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as of June 19

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: With certain exceptions, appearances are to be by video

June 18, 2020: Temporary local rule regarding Juvenile court appearances

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Protocol for general physical distancing

June 18, 2020: New guidance for face coverings

June 18, 2020: Physical distancing for South Lake Tahoe court

June 18, 2020: Physical distancing for Fair Lane Branch

June 18, 2020: Protocol for Fairlane Court physical distancing

June 18, 2020: Building C Branch physical distancing protocol

June 18, 2020: Main Street Branch physical distancing

June 18, 2020: Cameron Park Branch physical distancing

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

June 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Press release regarding 48-hour provision, face coverings, repeal of emergency bail schedule, fax fees reinstated

June 16, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council

June 15, 2020: Emergency relief order

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Face coverings required

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Revised emergency bail schedule effective June 20