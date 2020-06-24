California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 24, 2020 Edition
Merced County
June 19, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council
Marin County
June 20, 2020: Local Emergency Rule adopted regarding bail
June 20, 2020: Administrative Order implements emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
Butte County
June 19, 2020: Effective June 18, face coverings are required
June 18, 2020: Order rescinds limitations to clerk’s office and counter services, which are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as of June 19
Yolo County
June 19, 2020: With certain exceptions, appearances are to be by video
June 18, 2020: Temporary local rule regarding Juvenile court appearances
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
June 18, 2020: Protocol for general physical distancing
June 18, 2020: New guidance for face coverings
June 18, 2020: Physical distancing for South Lake Tahoe court
June 18, 2020: Physical distancing for Fair Lane Branch
June 18, 2020: Protocol for Fairlane Court physical distancing
June 18, 2020: Building C Branch physical distancing protocol
June 18, 2020: Main Street Branch physical distancing
June 18, 2020: Cameron Park Branch physical distancing
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
June 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council
Madera County
June 19, 2020: Press release regarding 48-hour provision, face coverings, repeal of emergency bail schedule, fax fees reinstated
June 16, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council
June 15, 2020: Emergency relief order
Kings County
June 18, 2020: Face coverings required
Napa County
June 19, 2020: Revised emergency bail schedule effective June 20