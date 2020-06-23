California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 23, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule revoked, Judicial Council Uniform Bail Schedule effective June 20
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #8 for arrests after June 20, regarding time for those charged with a felony to be brought before a magistrate
June 18, 2020: Amended order regarding unlawful detainer judgments and proceedings
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Protocols for restoration of court services, effective July 6, restrictions on who can enter courthouse, social distancing, temperature scanning and face coverings required
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
June 22, 2020: In-person traffic hearings are suspended, other options are outlined
Sonoma County
June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule
Tulare County
June 22, 2020: Face coverings required
Solano County
June 18, 2020: Face masks required
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Modifications to court operations
June 16, 2020: Temporary closure of Family Clerk’s public window, reopens June 25
Placer County
June 22, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council
June 22, 2020: Judicial Council emergency order
June 19, 2020: Covid-19 response infographic
June 19, 2020: FAQs for Civil
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule extended