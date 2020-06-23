Courts Health Regional 

California Courts Covid Update

, ,

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 23, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule revoked, Judicial Council Uniform Bail Schedule effective June 20 

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #8 for arrests after June 20, regarding time for those charged with a felony to be brought before a magistrate

June 18, 2020: Amended order regarding unlawful detainer judgments and proceedings

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Protocols for restoration of court services, effective July 6, restrictions on who can enter courthouse, social distancing, temperature scanning and face coverings required

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

June 22, 2020: In-person traffic hearings are suspended, other options are outlined

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

June 22, 2020: Face coverings required

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Face masks required         

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Modifications to court operations

June 16, 2020: Temporary closure of Family Clerk’s public window, reopens June 25

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

June 22, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council

June 22, 2020: Judicial Council emergency order

June 19, 2020: Covid-19 response infographic

June 19, 2020: FAQs for Civil

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court 

June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule extended

%d bloggers like this: