California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 22, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: Remote options for handling traffic and non-traffic infractions

June 19, 2020: Emergency $0 bail schedule approved

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Face covering requirements modified

June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule adopted

June 18, 2020: Extending statutory deadline for felony cases

June 17, 2020: Local rules for unlawful detainer cases and civil restraining order cases suspended until further notice, partied directed to remote appearances information

June 16, 2020: Jury trials suspended through July 17

June 15, 2020: Time extended to hold preliminary hearings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Emergency bail reductions

June 18, 2020: Establishing good cause to conduct civil and probate trials

June 17, 2020: Granting in-person public access to criminal jury trials procedure

June 17, 2020: Additional emergency relief measures

June 17, 2020: Supplemental implementation order for emergency relief

June 15, 2020: Use of counter service self-scheduling app for fines and fees for traffic and criminal matters

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Court begins to livestream court proceedings June 22

June 19, 2020: Master plan to restore services

June 19, 2020: Fourth temporary emergency felony and misdemeanor bail schedule

June 15, 2020: Reinstatement or extension of probation program

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Bail schedule interim order

June 18, 2020: Jury trials resumed with enhanced social distancing protocols

June 17, 2020: Court expands services and judicial proceedings

June 16, 2020: Eligibility dates extended for court-appointed temporary judges

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

June 16, 2020: Emergency zero bail schedule and other emergency rule amendments

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Traffic arraignment hearings to be held in-person and remotely

June 19, 2020: Public access to criminal jury trials

June 17, 2020: Emergency bail schedule retention