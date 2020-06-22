California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 22, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: Remote options for handling traffic and non-traffic infractions
June 19, 2020: Emergency $0 bail schedule approved
San Diego
San Diego County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Face covering requirements modified
June 19, 2020: Emergency bail schedule adopted
June 18, 2020: Extending statutory deadline for felony cases
June 17, 2020: Local rules for unlawful detainer cases and civil restraining order cases suspended until further notice, partied directed to remote appearances information
June 16, 2020: Jury trials suspended through July 17
June 15, 2020: Time extended to hold preliminary hearings
Orange County
June 19, 2020: Emergency bail reductions
June 18, 2020: Establishing good cause to conduct civil and probate trials
June 17, 2020: Granting in-person public access to criminal jury trials procedure
June 17, 2020: Additional emergency relief measures
June 17, 2020: Supplemental implementation order for emergency relief
June 15, 2020: Use of counter service self-scheduling app for fines and fees for traffic and criminal matters
Riverside
Riverside County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Court begins to livestream court proceedings June 22
June 19, 2020: Master plan to restore services
June 19, 2020: Fourth temporary emergency felony and misdemeanor bail schedule
June 15, 2020: Reinstatement or extension of probation program
Santa Clara
Santa Clara County Superior Court
June 18, 2020: Bail schedule interim order
June 18, 2020: Jury trials resumed with enhanced social distancing protocols
June 17, 2020: Court expands services and judicial proceedings
June 16, 2020: Eligibility dates extended for court-appointed temporary judges
Alameda County
June 16, 2020: Emergency zero bail schedule and other emergency rule amendments
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
June 19, 2020: Traffic arraignment hearings to be held in-person and remotely
June 19, 2020: Public access to criminal jury trials
June 17, 2020: Emergency bail schedule retention