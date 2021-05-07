California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 7, 2021 Edition

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Press release regarding in-person court hearings

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Court announces launch of Traffic call center to resolve citations remotely

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Order to extend time to hold Criminal trials

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Court celebrates Juror Appreciation Week May 10-14, with special mention for those who have served during the pandemic

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

May 7, 2021: Information release regarding celebration of Law Month during the month of May, offering civics lessons for students remotely despite challenges of pandemic

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

May 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

May 7, 2021: Renewed emergency authority