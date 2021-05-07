California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 7, 2021 Edition
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Press release regarding in-person court hearings
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Court announces launch of Traffic call center to resolve citations remotely
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Order to extend time to hold Criminal trials
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Court celebrates Juror Appreciation Week May 10-14, with special mention for those who have served during the pandemic
Alameda County
May 7, 2021: Information release regarding celebration of Law Month during the month of May, offering civics lessons for students remotely despite challenges of pandemic
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
May 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
May 7, 2021: Renewed emergency authority