California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 6, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: LACourtConnect video platform to transition to Microsoft Teams this week to improve ease of viewing remote courtroom appearances

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

May 5, 2021: Order accelerates release of jail inmates due to pandemic

May 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

May 3, 2021: Taft court to partially reopen, 8:00 a.m. to noon, first and third Wednesdays of the month, for civil and traffic services

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

May 3, 2021: Table of court services and operations updated