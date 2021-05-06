California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 6, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: LACourtConnect video platform to transition to Microsoft Teams this week to improve ease of viewing remote courtroom appearances
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
May 5, 2021: Order accelerates release of jail inmates due to pandemic
May 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Kern County
May 3, 2021: Taft court to partially reopen, 8:00 a.m. to noon, first and third Wednesdays of the month, for civil and traffic services
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
May 3, 2021: Table of court services and operations updated