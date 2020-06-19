California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 19, 2020 Edition
Lassen County
June 17, 2020: General order for Zoom appearance participants
June 12, 2020: Revocation of Judicial Council emergency rule regarding bail, in-custody arraignments to resume
Del Norte County
Del Norte County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: Clerk’s office open to the public effective June 1, hours are 9am-2pm effective June 15, only two people in lobby at same time, social distancing required, face masks encouraged
Mono County
June 18, 2020: Modifications to bail schedule
June 12, 2020: Amendments to emergency orders for expanded phase two and three
Alpine County
June 19, 2020: Face coverings required, seating limits, remote appearance information, effective June 22