California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 19, 2020 Edition

Lassen County

Lassen County Superior Court

June 17, 2020: General order for Zoom appearance participants

June 12, 2020: Revocation of Judicial Council emergency rule regarding bail, in-custody arraignments to resume

Del Norte County

Del Norte County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: Clerk’s office open to the public effective June 1, hours are 9am-2pm effective June 15, only two people in lobby at same time, social distancing required, face masks encouraged

Mono County

Mono County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Modifications to bail schedule

June 12, 2020: Amendments to emergency orders for expanded phase two and three

Alpine County

Alpine County Superior Court

June 19, 2020: Face coverings required, seating limits, remote appearance information, effective June 22