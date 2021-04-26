California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 26, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

April 20, 2021: Notice of pilot program to help self-represented litigants finalize dissolution and parentage actions

April 22, 2021: Notice regarding deadline extensions and jury trials

April 22, 2021: Updated Covid-19 timeline of events

USDC Central District, Western Division

April 19, 2021: Notice regarding phased reopening of the court

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

April 19, 2021: The court is closed and is hearing limited matters through May 22

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

April 19, 2021: Self-help services – criminal and traffic (in Spanish)

April 19, 2021: Self-help services – landlord / tenant (in Spanish)

April 19, 2021: Self-help services – civil (in Spanish)

April 19, 2021: Self-help services – facilitator / child support (in Spanish)

April 19, 2021: Self help services – family law (in Spanish)

April 19, 2021: Self-help services – probate (in Spanish)

April 21, 2021: Civil limited, unlimited and complex information and appearance process

April 22, 2021: Small claims and appearance information

April 23, 2021: Administrative order regarding detention hearings in dependency cases

April 23, 2021: Order modifying juvenile justice visitation

April 23, 2021: Order regarding juvenile court operations

April 23, 2021: Juvenile emergency relief order

USDC Central District, Southern Division

April 19, 2021: Notice regarding phased reopening of the court

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

April 26, 2021: Information and court operations page

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

April 19, 2021: Notice regarding phased reopening of the court

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

April 26, 2021: Updated notice regarding access to court operations

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

USDC Eastern District

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court