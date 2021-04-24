California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 23, 2021 Edition
Colusa County
April 20, 2021: Notice of updated court operations during pandemic
Ventura County
April 23, 2021: Staff furlough days due to pandemic-induced budget restraints for next month will be on May 5 and May 19
April 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Mateo County
April 22, 2021: Information regarding traffic matters during pandemic
San Luis Obispo County
April 19, 2021: Emergency order extends time to hold hearings
