California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 18, 2020 Edition

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Superior Court

June 16, 2020: Courthouse to open as of June 29

Tehama County

Tehama County Superior Court

June 18, 2020: Emergency bail schedule issued April 16 is rescinded as of June 20

Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Superior Court

June 12, 2020: Jury trials resume June 17

Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County Superior Court

June 16, 2020: Implementation of Chief Justice’s order

June 16, 2020: Time periods for felony offenses to be taken before magistrate are extended per Judicial Council order

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

June 11, 2020: Jury summoning changes effective June 29