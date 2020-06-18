California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 18, 2020 Edition
Mendocino County
Mendocino County Superior Court
June 16, 2020: Courthouse to open as of June 29
Tehama County
June 18, 2020: Emergency bail schedule issued April 16 is rescinded as of June 20
Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County Superior Court
June 12, 2020: Jury trials resume June 17
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
June 16, 2020: Implementation of Chief Justice’s order
June 16, 2020: Time periods for felony offenses to be taken before magistrate are extended per Judicial Council order
Amador County
June 11, 2020: Jury summoning changes effective June 29