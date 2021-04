California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 5, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

April 1, 2021: New Civil jury trial ramp-up plan

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

April 2, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

March 29, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

April 1, 2021: Order regarding Juvenile matters extended to May 2

Sacramento County

USDC Eastern District

April 2, 2021: Covid-19 public emergency authorizing video-teleconferencing and telephone conferencing for Criminal proceedings

Fresno County

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

April 2, 2021: Marin court receives emergency relief

April 2, 2021: Emergency relief for Tuolumne court

April 2, 2021: Stanislaus court awarded emergency relief

April 1, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court

March 29, 2021: Updates to court services and operations table