California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 2, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
April 1, 2021: Court staff on furlough April 21, due to pandemic-induced budget shortfalls
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
March 30, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
March 30, 2021: Amended proposed local court rules, request for comments
March 29, 2021: Traffic arraignment appearances to be via Zoom, coming soon
Tulare County
March 30, 2021: Court re-opens public service counters, by appointment only, as of April 1
Placer County
March 26, 2021: Covid-19 infographic
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
March 25, 2021: No contact evidence submission