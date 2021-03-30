California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 30, 2021 Edition
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
March 30, 2021: Presiding judge’s Covid-19 order #23, implementation of emergency relief
March 25, 2021: Proposed local rule changes, opportunity for comment
Tulare County
March 30, 2021: Court plans to reopen public service counters, effective April 1
March 25, 2021: Proposed local rule changes, opportunity for comment
March 25, 2021: Letter to comment on proposed local rule changes
Placer County
March 26, 2021: Infographic regarding court operations
March 25, 2021: Updated operations in response to pandemic
March 24, 2021: Notice of transition to eFiling
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
March 24, 2021: Court intends to limit physical handling of exhibits for non-Criminal trials and hearings, exhibits to be scanned
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
March 29, 2021: Updated table of court services and operations
March 23, 2021: Sacramento court gets emergency relief
March 23, 2021: Emergency relief for Shasta court