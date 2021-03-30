Courthouse News Service

Probably the best news site in the world

Courthouse News Service
Courts 

California Courts Covid Update

BRIEF
coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 30, 2021 Edition

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

March 30, 2021: Presiding judge’s Covid-19 order #23, implementation of emergency relief

March 25, 2021: Proposed local rule changes, opportunity for comment

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

               March 30, 2021: Court plans to reopen public service counters, effective April 1

               March 25, 2021: Proposed local rule changes, opportunity for comment

                              March 25, 2021: Letter to comment on proposed local rule changes

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

               March 26, 2021: Infographic regarding court operations

March 25, 2021: Updated operations in response to pandemic

               March 24, 2021: Notice of transition to eFiling

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court 

March 24, 2021: Court intends to limit physical handling of exhibits for non-Criminal trials and hearings, exhibits to be scanned

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

               March 29, 2021: Updated table of court services and operations

                              March 23, 2021: Sacramento court gets emergency relief

                              March 23, 2021: Emergency relief for Shasta court

%d bloggers like this: