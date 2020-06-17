California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 17, 2020 Edition
Merced County
June 11, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
June 10, 2020: Statewide order for emergency relief issued by Judicial Council
Marin County
June 16, 2020: Emergency local rule regarding hardship excuse for jury service
Butte County
June 12, 2020: Presiding judge amends and extends prior order for courthouse operation and access
June 10, 2020: People v PG&E case to be broadcast beginning June 16 on YouTube channel due to restrictions for Covid-19
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
June 10, 2020: Statewide emergency order
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
June 11, 2020: Proceedings during the Covid-19 Emergency, extended to July 15
June 10, 2020: Interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings, face masks required, visitor restrictions, social distancing
Kings County
June 16, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
June 15, 2020: Extension of time for holding criminal trial authorized
Napa County
June 10, 2020: Judicial Council authorizes arraignment time extension