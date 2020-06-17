California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 17, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

June 11, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

June 10, 2020: Statewide order for emergency relief issued by Judicial Council

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

June 16, 2020: Emergency local rule regarding hardship excuse for jury service

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

June 12, 2020: Presiding judge amends and extends prior order for courthouse operation and access

June 10, 2020: People v PG&E case to be broadcast beginning June 16 on YouTube channel due to restrictions for Covid-19

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

June 10, 2020: Statewide emergency order

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

June 11, 2020: Proceedings during the Covid-19 Emergency, extended to July 15

June 10, 2020: Interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings, face masks required, visitor restrictions, social distancing

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

June 16, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

June 15, 2020: Extension of time for holding criminal trial authorized

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

June 10, 2020: Judicial Council authorizes arraignment time extension