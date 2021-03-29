California Courts Covid Update

Courthouse News Service

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 29, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

               March 25, 2021: Child Support court operations to be relocated

               March 25, 2021: Updated Covid-19 Timeline of Events

               March 25, 2021: Administrative Order regarding Covid-19 pandemic

               March 25, 2021: News release announcing new order to extend certain case deadlines

USDC Central District, Western Division

               March 22, 2021: Phased reopening of the court

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

               March 23, 2021: Court is temporarily closed, hearing limited matters through May 22

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court


USDC Central District, Southern Division

                              March 22, 2021: Phased reopening of the court

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

March 29, 2021: General order implementing emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

                              March 22, 2021: Phased reopening of the court

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

                              March 22, 2021: Updated information on court services

                              March 23, 2021: Order implementing emergency relief

San Francisco County

               San Francisco County Superior Court

               Judicial Council of California

                              March 22, 2021: Emergency order for Humboldt County

                              March 22, 2021: Emergency order for Kings County         

                              March 22, 2021: Emergency order for San Benito County

                              March 22, 2021: Emergency order for Siskiyou County

                              March 22, 2021: Emergency order for Tulare County

                              March 23, 2021: Chief Justice names post-pandemic workgroup

March 23, 2021: Emergency order for Sacramento County

                              March 23, 2021: Emergency order for Shasta County

                              March 24, 2021: Emergency order for Yolo County

March 29, 2021: Updated court services and operations table

