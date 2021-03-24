California Courts Covid Update

Courthouse News Service

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 24, 2021 Edition

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

March 17, 2021: Court plans to reopen clerk’s offices to in-person visits on March 22, and bring jurors back to the courthouse as of March 29

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

                           March 18, 2021: Order clarifies mask requirements

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

                           March 22, 2021: Master plan to restore court services

                           March 19, 2021: Notice regarding phased plan to reopen

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

                           March 23, 2021: Order grants extended emergency relief due to pandemic

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

                           March 24, 2021: Court posts links to help self-represented litigants during pandemic

March 23, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

            Judicial Council of California

                           March 23, 2021: Emergency relief for Yolo court

                           March 23, 2021: Post-pandemic workgroup announced by Chief Justice

                           March 22, 2021: Tulare court receives emergency relief

                           March 22, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Siskiyou court

                           March 22, 2021: San Benito court awarded emergency relief

                           March 22, 2021: Emergency relief for Kings court

                           March 22, 2021: Humboldt court gets emergency relief

                           March 17, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Madera court

                           March 17, 2021: Fresno court receives emergency relief

