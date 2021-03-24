California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 24, 2021 Edition
Marin County
March 17, 2021: Court plans to reopen clerk’s offices to in-person visits on March 22, and bring jurors back to the courthouse as of March 29
Butte County
March 18, 2021: Order clarifies mask requirements
Imperial County
March 22, 2021: Master plan to restore court services
March 19, 2021: Notice regarding phased plan to reopen
Shasta County
March 23, 2021: Order grants extended emergency relief due to pandemic
Kings County
March 24, 2021: Court posts links to help self-represented litigants during pandemic
March 23, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
March 23, 2021: Emergency relief for Yolo court
March 23, 2021: Post-pandemic workgroup announced by Chief Justice
March 22, 2021: Tulare court receives emergency relief
March 22, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Siskiyou court
March 22, 2021: San Benito court awarded emergency relief
March 22, 2021: Emergency relief for Kings court
March 22, 2021: Humboldt court gets emergency relief
March 17, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Madera court
March 17, 2021: Fresno court receives emergency relief