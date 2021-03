California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 22, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

USDC Central District, Western Division

March 19, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of the court

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

March 17, 2021: Order for the extension of time to hold hearings

March 15, 2021: Court expands electronic filing for Civil and Probate matters

March 15, 2021: Notice to attorneys regarding changes in procedures for E-filing for Civil and Probate, effective March 15

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

March 22, 2021: Order regarding related cases, amended local rule

USDC Central District, Southern Division

March 19, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of the court

Riverside County

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

March 19, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of the court

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

March 19, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold Criminal trials and preliminary examinations

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

March 19, 2021: Notice regarding new bail schedules and new and amended emergency local rules

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

March 17, 2021: Notice regarding access to court operations

March 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Juvenile matters

March 15, 2021: Notice regarding Juvenile dependency records requests

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

March 18, 2021: Implementing emergency relief for Juvenile matters

March 15, 2021: Implementing emergency relief for Criminal matters

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

March 16, 2021: Order regarding extension of time for preliminary hearings in Criminal cases in Mojave Multi-Divisional Court

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

March 17, 2021: Madera court receives emergency relief

March 17, 2021: Emergency relief for Fresno court

March 16, 2021: Ventura court awarded emergency relief