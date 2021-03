California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 18, 2021 Edition

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Superior Court

March 15, 2021: Notice that clerk’s office is open as of March 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

March 17, 2021: Court plans to reopen clerk’s offices for in-person visits on March 22, and jurors are to return to the courthouse on March 29

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

March 17, 2021: Order for the extension of time to hold hearings

March 15, 2021: Court expands electronic filing for Civil and Probate matters

March 15, 2021: Notice to attorneys regarding changes in procedures for E-filing for Civil and Probate, effective March 15

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

March 12, 2021: Time for Criminal trials extended

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

March 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Juvenile matters

March 15, 2021: Notice regarding Juvenile dependency records requests

March 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

March 18, 2021: Implementing emergency relief for Juvenile matters

March 15, 2021: Implementing emergency relief for Criminal matters

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

March 17, 2021: Madera court receives emergency relief

March 17, 2021: Emergency relief for Fresno court

March 16, 2021: Ventura court awarded emergency relief

March 12, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court

March 12, 2021: Contra Costa court gets emergency relief