California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 15, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

March 12, 2021: New Criminal competency matters to be assigned to Probate Mental Health Departments effective March 14

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

March 15, 2021: Court expands electronic filing for Civil and Probate matters

March 15, 2021: Changes in procedures for E-filing for Civil and Probate matters, effective April 15

March 10, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments

March 10, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trials

March 8, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of sentenced county jail inmates, due to pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

March 9, 2021: Statement on continuances for Probate

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

March 9, 2021: Order restricts courthouse entry to only those who are required to appear at a hearing or who are conducting official business with the court

March 8, 2021: Clerk’s offices at the Family Justice Center Courthouse and the Hall of Justice reopened for in-person business, effective March 8, but Morgan Hill and Palo Alto courthouses remain closed to the public

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

March 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

March 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

March 9, 2021: Order continuing authority for remote proceedings for unlawful detainer matters

Judicial Council of California

March 12, 2021: News release, courts are recognized for staying open and adapting to Covid-19 challenges

March 12, 2021: News release, Chief Justice’s comments on the “unprecedented year”

March 11, 2021: Sacramento court gets emergency relief

March 11, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Barbara court

March 10, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court

March 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Merced court