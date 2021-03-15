California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 15, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
March 12, 2021: New Criminal competency matters to be assigned to Probate Mental Health Departments effective March 14
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
March 15, 2021: Court expands electronic filing for Civil and Probate matters
March 15, 2021: Changes in procedures for E-filing for Civil and Probate matters, effective April 15
March 10, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
March 10, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trials
March 8, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of sentenced county jail inmates, due to pandemic
Orange County
March 9, 2021: Statement on continuances for Probate
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
March 9, 2021: Order restricts courthouse entry to only those who are required to appear at a hearing or who are conducting official business with the court
March 8, 2021: Clerk’s offices at the Family Justice Center Courthouse and the Hall of Justice reopened for in-person business, effective March 8, but Morgan Hill and Palo Alto courthouses remain closed to the public
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
March 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
March 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
March 9, 2021: Order continuing authority for remote proceedings for unlawful detainer matters
Judicial Council of California
March 12, 2021: News release, courts are recognized for staying open and adapting to Covid-19 challenges
March 12, 2021: News release, Chief Justice’s comments on the “unprecedented year”
March 11, 2021: Sacramento court gets emergency relief
March 11, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Barbara court
March 10, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court
March 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Merced court