California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 15, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: General safety measures, social distancing and sanitation measures
June 12, 2020: Order describes social distancing requirements for expansion of operations, effective June 22
June 11, 2020: Presiding judge announces no court appearance needed for uncontested adoptions
June 11, 2020: Administrative order describes mitigation efforts and protocols for courthouse access, remote appearances, essential operations and continuances
June 11, 2020: Email address for filing Family Law restraining orders
June 8, 2020: Probate division changes courtroom location
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: Extension of criminal trials, public access order modified
June 12, 2020: Deadline to schedule status conferences for civil matters is June 24
U.S. District Court, Southern District of California
June 11, 2020: Order extends judicial emergency
June 10, 2020: Interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings
Orange County
June 9, 2020: Court provides online scheduling tool for Criminal cases
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
June 11, 2020: Some court closures extended
June 10, 2020: Order describes essential functions for limited civil trials
June 10, 2020: Second reopening public meeting for Probate
June 9, 2020: Administrative order regarding temporary courthouse closures
June 8, 2020: Master plan for restoring court services
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
June 11, 2020: Order restricts entry to courthouse to only those required to appear at a hearing or who have official business with the court
Alameda County
June 12, 2020: The court opens appellate and limited emergency unlawful detainer filings and extends the unlawful detainer stay, all filings must have email addresses
June 12, 2020: General administrative rules amended for remote hearings
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
June 12, 2020: Extension of court closure
June 12, 2020: Amendment to order for access for general public to court proceedings restricted
June 12, 2020: Limited public access to jury trial proceedings during pandemic
June 11, 2020: Public access to criminal jury trials
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
June 10, 2020: Judicial Council statewide emergency order
June 8, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Fresno County
June 12, 2020: Some services restored
Kern County
June 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, repeal of order extending time period in which a felony defendant must be taken to before a magistrate
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
June 11, 2020: Emergency actions for Criminal, Civil and Juvenile Courts
June 10, 2020: Emergency order regarding time period in felony defendant must be brought before a magistrate
June 8, 2020: Judicial Council considers changes to order regarding emergency bail schedule