California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 15, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: General safety measures, social distancing and sanitation measures

June 12, 2020: Order describes social distancing requirements for expansion of operations, effective June 22

June 11, 2020: Presiding judge announces no court appearance needed for uncontested adoptions

June 11, 2020: Administrative order describes mitigation efforts and protocols for courthouse access, remote appearances, essential operations and continuances

June 11, 2020: Email address for filing Family Law restraining orders

June 8, 2020: Probate division changes courtroom location

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: Extension of criminal trials, public access order modified

June 12, 2020: Deadline to schedule status conferences for civil matters is June 24

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

June 11, 2020: Order extends judicial emergency

June 10, 2020: Interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 9, 2020: Court provides online scheduling tool for Criminal cases

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

June 11, 2020: Some court closures extended

June 10, 2020: Order describes essential functions for limited civil trials

June 10, 2020: Second reopening public meeting for Probate

June 9, 2020: Administrative order regarding temporary courthouse closures

June 8, 2020: Master plan for restoring court services

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 11, 2020: Order restricts entry to courthouse to only those required to appear at a hearing or who have official business with the court

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

June 12, 2020: The court opens appellate and limited emergency unlawful detainer filings and extends the unlawful detainer stay, all filings must have email addresses

June 12, 2020: General administrative rules amended for remote hearings

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

June 12, 2020: Extension of court closure

June 12, 2020: Amendment to order for access for general public to court proceedings restricted

June 12, 2020: Limited public access to jury trial proceedings during pandemic

June 11, 2020: Public access to criminal jury trials

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

June 10, 2020: Judicial Council statewide emergency order

June 8, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

June 12, 2020: Some services restored

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

June 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, repeal of order extending time period in which a felony defendant must be taken to before a magistrate

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

June 11, 2020: Emergency actions for Criminal, Civil and Juvenile Courts

June 10, 2020: Emergency order regarding time period in felony defendant must be brought before a magistrate

June 8, 2020: Judicial Council considers changes to order regarding emergency bail schedule