California Courts Covid Update
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County Superior Court
May 13, 2020: Order extends courtroom closures, and delays trial and non-essential matters through June 10
San Diego
San Diego County Superior Court
May 14, 2020: Court operations update, the court is temporarily closed and hearing only certain matters through May 22
May 14, 2020: Announcement of the process for re-scheduling cases affected by the Covid-19 closure
May 14, 2020: Order extends time to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings
May 14, 2020: Order requires face coverings and temperature screenings
May 13, 2020: Court restores civil services
May 12, 2002: Order regarding livestream audio broadcasting for some court procedures
U.S. District Court, Southern District of California
May 15, 2020: Order regarding criminal proceedings during Covid-19 emergency
Orange County
May 12, 2020: Orange County Trial Lawyers donate 1,000 masks to court
Riverside
Riverside County Superior Court
May 15, 2020: Court restores services for family law matters
May 14, 2020: Court closures are extended through May 29
May 14, 2020: Emergency reorganization for Family Law division
Santa Clara
Santa Clara County Superior Court
May 12, 2020: Court requires face coverings
Alameda County
May 15, 2020: Court begins accepting reservations for motions, and clarifies that certain proceedings will be handled remotely
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
May 15, 2020: Order extends court closure through June 12
May 15, 2020: Courts restricts access to court proceedings for the general public
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California
May 13, 2020: Restrictions extended until June 1
Contra Costa
Contra Costa County Superior Court
May 13, 2020: Courts to reopen on May 26; face coverings required, temperatures will be taken, and social distancing requirements will be followed; open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., phone hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fresno County
May 11, 2020: Order regarding emergency relief for traffic proceedings
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California
May 13, 2020: Restrictions extended until June 1
Kern County
May 11, 2020: Emergency rule regarding compliance with Speedy Trial Act