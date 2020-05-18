California Courts Covid Update

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 13, 2020: Order extends courtroom closures, and delays trial and non-essential matters through June 10

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

May 14, 2020: Court operations update, the court is temporarily closed and hearing only certain matters through May 22

May 14, 2020: Announcement of the process for re-scheduling cases affected by the Covid-19 closure

May 14, 2020: Order extends time to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings

May 14, 2020: Order requires face coverings and temperature screenings

May 13, 2020: Court restores civil services

May 12, 2002: Order regarding livestream audio broadcasting for some court procedures

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

May 15, 2020: Order regarding criminal proceedings during Covid-19 emergency

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

May 12, 2020: Orange County Trial Lawyers donate 1,000 masks to court

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Court restores services for family law matters

May 14, 2020: Court closures are extended through May 29

May 14, 2020: Emergency reorganization for Family Law division

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

May 12, 2020: Court requires face coverings

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Court begins accepting reservations for motions, and clarifies that certain proceedings will be handled remotely

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

May 15, 2020: Order extends court closure through June 12

May 15, 2020: Courts restricts access to court proceedings for the general public

U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California

May 13, 2020: Restrictions extended until June 1

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County Superior Court

May 13, 2020: Courts to reopen on May 26; face coverings required, temperatures will be taken, and social distancing requirements will be followed; open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., phone hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

May 11, 2020: Order regarding emergency relief for traffic proceedings

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

May 11, 2020: Emergency rule regarding compliance with Speedy Trial Act