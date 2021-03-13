California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 12, 2021 Edition
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
March 10, 2021: The clerk’s office is scheduled to reopen to the public on March 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
March 12, 2021: Fourteenth court emergency response calendar memo order, due to pandemic
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
March 11, 2021: Homeless court continues to remain “steadfast in its mission to provide help to this vulnerable population even with the Covid-19 pandemic”
Solano County
March 12, 2021: Website to be intermittently unavailable March 12-14, due to website upgrade