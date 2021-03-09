California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 9, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
March 9, 2021: Court staff furlough days on March 10 and March 17, due to pandemic-induced budget constraints, court closed on these dates
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
March 8, 2021: Notice of change in services and clerk’s office hours due to pandemic, clerk’s offices open as of March 8, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Solano County
March 3, 2021: Local emergency rule regarding Family Law ex parte hearings