California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 5, 2021 Edition
Sierra County
March 1, 2021: Updated closure notice, courthouse is to remain closed with “no projected date when the courthouse will reopen to the public”
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
March 1, 2021: Court has resumed jury trials effective March 1
March 1, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
March 2, 2021: Order regarding early Civil mandatory settlement conferences
March 2, 2021: Order regarding Juvenile matters extended to April 1
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
March 1, 2021: Court services and operations table updated