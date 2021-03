California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 3, 2021 Edition

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Feb. 22, 2021: Order for emergency relief, suspension of jury trials between March 3 and April 1

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

March 2, 2021: Order regarding Criminal matters during the pandemic

March 2, 2021: Order regarding Civil matters during the pandemic

March 2, 2021: Supplement to District Trial Reopening Plan

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

Feb. 24, 2021: Effective July 1, 2021, the court will require electronic filing for all Civil case types, self-represented parties are exempt from the mandatory electronic filing requirement

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

March 1, 2021: Court services and operations table updated