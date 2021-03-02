California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 1, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 25, 2021: Amended order regarding the use of face masks and social distancing requirements
Feb. 25, 2021: Order regarding courthouse access, remote appearances and other operations changes during pandemic
Feb. 25, 2021: Emergency continuances for Criminal and Juvenile Dependency matters
Feb. 22, 2021: Effective March 1, video remote appearances are available for all Family Law matters except child support
Orange County
Feb. 25, 2021: Emergency relief for Juvenile matters
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
March 1, 2021: Resumption of jury trials
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Traffic Court Clerk’s Office reopened for in-person business, all other clerk’s offices remain closed until further notice
Alameda County
Feb. 26, 2021: New mobile app for improved access to court services announced
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Feb. 23, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Feb. 24, 2021: Court reopens as of March 1, jury trials resume March 1, clerk’s offices open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Martinez Civil Clerk’s Office, open 8 a.m. to noon, masks and social distancing required
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 23, 2021: San Benito court to receive emergency relief
Feb. 22, 2021: Siskiyou court granted emergency relief
Feb. 22, 2021: Emergency relief for El Dorado court