California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 1, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Feb. 25, 2021: Amended order regarding the use of face masks and social distancing requirements

Feb. 25, 2021: Order regarding courthouse access, remote appearances and other operations changes during pandemic

Feb. 25, 2021: Emergency continuances for Criminal and Juvenile Dependency matters

Feb. 22, 2021: Effective March 1, video remote appearances are available for all Family Law matters except child support

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Feb. 25, 2021: Emergency relief for Juvenile matters

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

March 1, 2021: Resumption of jury trials

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Traffic Court Clerk’s Office reopened for in-person business, all other clerk’s offices remain closed until further notice

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

Feb. 26, 2021: New mobile app for improved access to court services announced

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Feb. 23, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Feb. 24, 2021: Court reopens as of March 1, jury trials resume March 1, clerk’s offices open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Martinez Civil Clerk’s Office, open 8 a.m. to noon, masks and social distancing required

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Feb. 23, 2021: San Benito court to receive emergency relief

Feb. 22, 2021: Siskiyou court granted emergency relief

Feb. 22, 2021: Emergency relief for El Dorado court

