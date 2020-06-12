California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 12, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 12, 2020: Presiding Judge outlines requirements for gradually expanding services effective June 22
June 11, 2020: Presiding Judge announces remote adoption process for uncontested adoptions
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
June 12, 2020: Extension of criminal trials and changes to public access order
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
June 10, 2020: Order regarding limited civil trials continued for 60 days for trials with existing trial date of May 25 to July 24
Colusa County
June 10, 2020: Judicial Council regarding revisions to past orders in preparation for phased reopening
Alpine County
June 5, 2020: Criminal matters to be held in regular session beginning June 22, masks required on courthouse grounds, social distancing required