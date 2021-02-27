California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 26, 2021 Edition
Del Norte County
Del Norte County Superior Court
Feb. 22, 2021: Clerk’s office begins opening process, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., only two people allowed in the lobby at same time
Sierra County
Feb. 18, 2021: Modifications to courthouse operations, buildings closed, no staff on site until Feb. 24 due to staff member’s positive Covid-19 test
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 25, 2021: Amended order regarding the use of face masks and social distancing requirements
Feb. 25, 2021: Order regarding courthouse access, remote appearances and other operations changes during pandemic
Feb. 25, 2021: Emergency continuances for Criminal and Juvenile Dependency matters
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Feb. 23, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief