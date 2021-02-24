California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 23, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Feb. 23, 2021: Court staff will be furloughed on March 10 and March 17 due to pandemic impacts on the budget
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Feb. 18, 2021: Clerk’s Offices to be closed through March 5
Feb. 16, 2021: Pilot appointment program for Family Law filings
Placer County
Feb. 19, 2021: Updated emergency local rules of court
Feb. 19, 2021: Remote appearance for Traffic cases
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 22, 2021: Video available for remote courtroom appearances in Family Law matters, excluding child support, effective March 1
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 23. 2021: Emergency relief awarded to San Benito court
Feb. 22, 2021: El Dorado court receives emergency relief
Feb. 22, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Siskiyou court