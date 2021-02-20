California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 19, 2021 Edition
Sierra County
Feb. 18, 2021: Modified courthouse operations, due to staff quarantine after staff member tested positive for Covid-19
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Feb. 18, 2021: Clerk’s Offices to be closed through March 5
Placer County
Feb. 19, 2021: Updated emergency local rules of court
Feb. 19, 2021: Remote appearance for Traffic cases
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court
Feb. 18, 2021: Kings court awarded emergency relief
Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for San Lui Obispo court
Feb. 18, 2021: Shasta court to get emergency relief