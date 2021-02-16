Courthouse News Service

Probably the best news site in the world

Courthouse News Service
Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 16, 2021 Edition

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments     

Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Remote Civil trials implement Zoom

Feb. 11, 2021: Civil (limited, unlimited, complex) information and appearance process

Feb. 10, 2021: Supplemental trial court implementation of Covid-19 emergency order

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in English

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Spanish

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Vietnamese

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Resumption of jury trials, press release

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Feb. 10, 2021: Trial deadlines for Criminal matters extended to March 17

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Feb. 9, 2021: Continued re-referral of Civil cases due to pandemic trial setting process

Feb. 9, 2021: Resumption of some Civil services and proceedings, continued re-referral of cases due to pandemic trial setting process

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Limited court access continues with planned reopening on March 1

Feb. 9, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Criminal matters

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order

Feb. 11, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trial dates

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Feb. 9, 2021: Order mandates face masks in all courthouse buildings

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Feb. 10, 2021: Fresno receives emergency relief

Feb. 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa

Feb. 9, 2021: San Mateo to receive emergency relief

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Feb. 10, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Feb. 10, 2021: Emergency response calendar memo order regarding pandemic

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Superior Court

Feb. 10. 2021: Court operations update

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Family Law filings, pilot appointment program, Feb. 22 through Feb. 26

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Court is expecting a problem with internet connectivity Feb. 16, which will affect Zoom courtroom connections, expected to be fixed soon

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Updated court actions in response to pandemic    

Feb. 11, 2021: Infographic regarding Covid-19 response

%d bloggers like this: