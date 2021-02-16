California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 16, 2021 Edition
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold preliminary hearings
Orange County
Feb. 11, 2021: Remote Civil trials implement Zoom
Feb. 11, 2021: Civil (limited, unlimited, complex) information and appearance process
Feb. 10, 2021: Supplemental trial court implementation of Covid-19 emergency order
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in English
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Spanish
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Vietnamese
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Resumption of jury trials, press release
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Feb. 10, 2021: Trial deadlines for Criminal matters extended to March 17
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 9, 2021: Continued re-referral of Civil cases due to pandemic trial setting process
Feb. 9, 2021: Resumption of some Civil services and proceedings, continued re-referral of cases due to pandemic trial setting process
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Limited court access continues with planned reopening on March 1
Feb. 9, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Criminal matters
Fresno County
Feb. 11, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order
Feb. 11, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trial dates
Kern County
Feb. 9, 2021: Order mandates face masks in all courthouse buildings
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 10, 2021: Fresno receives emergency relief
Feb. 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa
Feb. 9, 2021: San Mateo to receive emergency relief
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Feb. 10, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 10, 2021: Emergency response calendar memo order regarding pandemic
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
Feb. 10. 2021: Court operations update
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Family Law filings, pilot appointment program, Feb. 22 through Feb. 26
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Court is expecting a problem with internet connectivity Feb. 16, which will affect Zoom courtroom connections, expected to be fixed soon
Placer County
Feb. 11, 2021: Updated court actions in response to pandemic
Feb. 11, 2021: Infographic regarding Covid-19 response