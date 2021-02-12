Courthouse News Service

Courthouse News Service
Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 12, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: System upgrade from 6:00 a.m. Feb. 12 through 8:00 a.m. Feb. 16 causes unavailability of e-filing, Remote Audio Attendance Program and other services

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments     

Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

Feb. 9, 2021: Planned website closure Feb. 13 will affect all court webpages

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Remote Civil trials implement Zoom

Feb. 11, 2021: Civil (limited, unlimited, complex) information and appearance process

Feb. 10.2021: Supplemental trial court implementation of Covid-19 emergency order

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in English

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Spanish

Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Vietnamese

Feb. 8, 2021: Court begins to restore some in-person appearances

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Feb. 10,2021: Trial deadlines for Criminal matters extended to March 17

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

Feb. 5, 2021: Adoption of local rules and emergency local rules effective Feb. 8

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Feb. 9, 2021: Continued re-referral of Civil cases due to pandemic trial setting process

Feb. 9, 2021: Resumption of some Civil services and proceedings, continued re-referral of cases due to pandemic trial setting process

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Limited court access continues with planned reopening on March 1

Feb. 9, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Criminal matters

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Feb. 11, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order

Feb. 11, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trial dates

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Feb. 8, 2021: Order mandates face masks in all courthouse buildings
              

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Feb. 10, 2021: Fresno receives emergency relief

Feb. 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa

