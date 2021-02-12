California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 12, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: System upgrade from 6:00 a.m. Feb. 12 through 8:00 a.m. Feb. 16 causes unavailability of e-filing, Remote Audio Attendance Program and other services
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Feb. 11, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold preliminary hearings
Feb. 9, 2021: Planned website closure Feb. 13 will affect all court webpages
Orange County
Feb. 11, 2021: Remote Civil trials implement Zoom
Feb. 11, 2021: Civil (limited, unlimited, complex) information and appearance process
Feb. 10.2021: Supplemental trial court implementation of Covid-19 emergency order
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in English
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Spanish
Feb. 9, 2021: Unlimited/complex Civil Zoom remote hearing instructions in Vietnamese
Feb. 8, 2021: Court begins to restore some in-person appearances
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Feb. 10,2021: Trial deadlines for Criminal matters extended to March 17
Alameda County
Feb. 5, 2021: Adoption of local rules and emergency local rules effective Feb. 8
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 9, 2021: Continued re-referral of Civil cases due to pandemic trial setting process
Feb. 9, 2021: Resumption of some Civil services and proceedings, continued re-referral of cases due to pandemic trial setting process
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Feb. 11, 2021: Limited court access continues with planned reopening on March 1
Feb. 9, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief for Criminal matters
Fresno County
Feb. 11, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order
Feb. 11, 2021: Order extends time for Criminal trial dates
Kern County
Feb. 8, 2021: Order mandates face masks in all courthouse buildings
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 10, 2021: Fresno receives emergency relief
Feb. 9, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa