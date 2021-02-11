California Courts Covid Update
Marin County
Feb. 8, 2021: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 4, 2021: No jury service during February due to pandemic
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Feb. 2, 2021: Suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic
Shasta County
Feb. 3, 2021: For anyone with a confirmed remote appearance via Webex for a traffic matter, the phone number and access code have changed
Napa County
Feb. 3, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 2, 2021: Napa court awarded emergency relief