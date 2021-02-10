California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 9, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Feb. 9, 2021: Court staff on furlough Feb. 11, due to pandemic-related budget constraints
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Feb. 3, 2021: Court emergency response calendar memo order, for pandemic
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Feb. 9, 2021: Clerk’s office to be closed through March 5
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
Feb. 9, 2021: Pandemic FAQ page updated
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 4, 2021: Marin court gets emergency relief
Feb. 3, 2021: Updated chart for court services and operations