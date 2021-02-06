California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 5, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 5, 2021: Court website to be unavailable from 6 a.m. Feb. 12 through 8 a.m. Feb. 15 due to major system upgrade
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Feb. 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time for Criminal trials
Feb. 3, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
Orange County
Feb. 3, 2021: Appearance process for Probate and Mental Health
Feb. 2, 2021: Probate order regarding court closure
Feb. 2, 2021: Order regarding modification of Juvenile visitation during pandemic
Feb. 2, 2021: Juvenile court operations
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Feb. 4, 2021: News release regarding remote jury trial protocol for Civil matters
Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Feb. 3, 2021: New jury trials to resume Feb. 16, with safety protocols in place
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Feb. 2, 2021: Juvenile matters extended to March 2
Alameda County
Feb. 5, 2021: Press release regarding changes to local and emergency rules
Feb. 3, 2021: Press release regarding telephone hours for Civil and Family clerks’ offices, modified to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 1, 2021: Riverside court gets emergency relief