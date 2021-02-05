California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 4, 2021 Edition
Mendocino County
Mendocino County Superior Court
Feb. 4, 2021: Mandatory e-filing begins on Feb. 8 for everyone except self-represented plaintiffs, who are also “strongly encouraged” to utilize e-filing
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Feb. 2, 2021: Calendar memo order in emergency response to pandemic
Feb. 2, 2021: Judicial duty assignment for Probate, effective Feb. 16
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Feb. 2, 2021: News release regarding extension of Juvenile matter until March 2
Feb. 2, 2021: Duty assignment for Probate judge
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 3, 2021: Updated chart for court services and operations
Feb. 1, 2021: Emergency relief for Riverside court