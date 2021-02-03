Courthouse News Service

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 3, 2021 Edition

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Feb. 3, 2021: No need for appearance for jurors summoned to appear between Jan. 30 and Feb. 19

Jan. 25, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding straight time jail commitments

Feb. 1, 2021: Amended order for work release sentences

Feb. 1, 2021: Amended order for weekend and interval jail sentences

Jan. 29, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 29, 2021: Order grants emergency relief and suspends civil trials between Feb. 1 and March 2

Jan. 28, 2021: El Dorado Court receives emergency relief

Jan. 27, 2021: Pandemic related Traffic information

Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service information during pandemic

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Feb. 2, 2021: Renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic

Feb. 1, 2021: Order extends interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings

Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings during pandemic

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

Jan. 29. 2021: Emergency relief granted to Shasta court

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

Jan. 30, 2021: Press release regarding reduction of services

Jan. 28, 2021: Order for reduction of services and extension of time to conduct Criminal trials

Jan. 28, 2021: Four-week rescheduling calendar

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

Feb. 3, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Feb. 2, 2021: Napa court awarded emergency relief

