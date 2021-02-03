California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 3, 2021 Edition
Yolo County
Feb. 3, 2021: No need for appearance for jurors summoned to appear between Jan. 30 and Feb. 19
Jan. 25, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding straight time jail commitments
Feb. 1, 2021: Amended order for work release sentences
Feb. 1, 2021: Amended order for weekend and interval jail sentences
Jan. 29, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 29, 2021: Order grants emergency relief and suspends civil trials between Feb. 1 and March 2
Jan. 28, 2021: El Dorado Court receives emergency relief
Jan. 27, 2021: Pandemic related Traffic information
Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service information during pandemic
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Feb. 2, 2021: Renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic
Feb. 1, 2021: Order extends interim safety protocols for in-person court proceedings
Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings during pandemic
Shasta County
Jan. 29. 2021: Emergency relief granted to Shasta court
Madera County
Jan. 30, 2021: Press release regarding reduction of services
Jan. 28, 2021: Order for reduction of services and extension of time to conduct Criminal trials
Jan. 28, 2021: Four-week rescheduling calendar
Napa County
Feb. 3, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Feb. 2, 2021: Napa court awarded emergency relief