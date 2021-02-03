California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 2, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Jan. 29, 2021: Court to be closed and staff will be on furlough Feb. 11, due to pandemic caused budget shortfalls
Sonoma County
Jan. 26, 2021: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief
Tulare County
Jan. 22, 2021: Certain emergency orders extended through March 23
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Jan. 29, 2021: Emergency bail schedule
Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service to resume, Clerk’s Office remains closed
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 29, 2021: Santa Clara court to receive emergency relief
Jan. 28, 2021: Emergency relief for El Dorado court