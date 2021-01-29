California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 28, 2021 Edition
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding closure of Clerk’s Office
Jan. 22, 2021: Public notice regarding Criminal trials to be rescheduled
Jan. 22, 2021: Adopted budget
Jan. 21, 2021: Order regarding Clerk’s Office closure
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 25, 2021: Siskiyou court receives emergency relief
Amador County
Jan. 27, 2021: Order regarding resumption of all calendars and reopening of Clerk’s Office effective Feb. 1
Jan. 21, 2021: General order regarding extension of Clerk’s Office closure
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 26, 2021: Presiding Judge asks LA Public Health for help reprioritizing vaccination access for court employees, judicial officers and justice partners
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan. 27, 2021: Court to resume jury trials in February
Orange County
Jan. 26, 2021: Appearance information for Civil matters
Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center, de facto and adoptive parent remote clinic
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Jan. 27, 2021: Revised court operations during pandemic
Jan. 26, 2021: Court resumes small claims hearings
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service resumes Feb. 1, Clerk’s Office remains closed until further notice
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 28, 2021: Limited court access to continue through Feb. 11