California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 28, 2021 Edition

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Superior Court

Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding closure of Clerk’s Office

Jan. 22, 2021: Public notice regarding Criminal trials to be rescheduled

Jan. 22, 2021: Adopted budget

Jan. 21, 2021: Order regarding Clerk’s Office closure

Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County Superior Court

Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 25, 2021: Siskiyou court receives emergency relief

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Order regarding resumption of all calendars and reopening of Clerk’s Office effective Feb. 1

Jan. 21, 2021: General order regarding extension of Clerk’s Office closure

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jan. 26, 2021: Presiding Judge asks LA Public Health for help reprioritizing vaccination access for court employees, judicial officers and justice partners

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Court to resume jury trials in February

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 26, 2021: Appearance information for Civil matters

Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center, de facto and adoptive parent remote clinic

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Revised court operations during pandemic

Jan. 26, 2021: Court resumes small claims hearings

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service resumes Feb. 1, Clerk’s Office remains closed until further notice

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Jan. 28, 2021: Limited court access to continue through Feb. 11

